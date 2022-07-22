Sharjeel asks Imran to apologise to Pervaiz Elahi before his election as CM

Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has asked PTI chief Imran Khan to apologise to Pervaiz Elahi for calling him “the biggest bandit of Punjab” before his election as chief minister of the province today.

“If Imran Khan does not apologise to Pervaiz Elahi, then he must apologise to the nation over his statement,” he said, alleging that “Farah Gogi’s corruption money” was being used to buy votes.

Memon claimed that an auction had been launched to sell the faith of voters. He believed that the politics of Khan was hypocrisy and lies. “The personality of Imran Khan is full of contradictions as he does not act on what he asserts.”

The provincial information minister said “a hypocritical person like Khan” was deceiving the innocent people and the nation, and Khan was bent upon spreading riots and anarchy in Pakistan.

He opined that Khan had brought the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders from all over the country by rounding them up for the second phase of local bodies elections as he didn't find any trustworthy companion in Sindh. “It indicates that Imran Khan does not trust his chosen leaders of Sindh.”