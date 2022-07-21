Rs 1bn to rehab Swabi flood-hit areas

SWABI: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday announced a Rs 1 billion relief package for the rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by rains and flash floods in the Swabi district. Additionally, he announced Rs 200 million for the repair of the power installations damaged by the floods in the affected terrains recently.

Mahmood Khan visited Thand Khui and other areas of the district which had been affected by recent excessive downpours and flash floods. He said the recent floods in Swabi had caused loss of Rs 1 billion.

“There was a need to spend Rs 100 million on a flood control system in Swabi in the past but that was not done due to which the torrential rains caused incurred massive damage”, the chief minister said

He said he was told that Amir Muqam, advisor to the prime minister on political and public affairs, visited the flood-affected areas and announced that the prime minister would visit the district.

“But let me tell you, he will not pay a visit to the district,” said Mahmood Khan. The chief minister said the provincial government is providing relief to the affectees across the province and he has already visited many flood-hit regions.

He also ordered an operation against the encroachments on the natural waterways and complete removal of such violations, considering it vital for saving precious lives of the people. Later, he distributed the compensation cheques of Rs 0.8 million each to the heirs of deceased persons. He announced Rs 0.4 million compensation for each fully damaged each, Rs 160,000 for partially damaged house and Rs 10,000 for per acre damage to the crop.