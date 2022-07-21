Search operations conducted

Rawalpindi: Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Wednesday launched search operations in Fauji Colony, Transformer Chowk, Purana Qila, Chah Sultan, and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Bani, and Waris Khan police stations.

The police spokesman said that heavy police contingents of Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operations in different areas and checked 109 houses, 16 shops, 14 hostels, and particulars of 20 tenants. Police also checked 226 persons during search operations. SSP, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted.