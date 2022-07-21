Search operations conducted

Rawalpindi: Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Wednesday launched search operations in Fauji Colony, Transformer Chowk, Purana Qila, Chah Sultan, and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Bani, and Waris Khan police stations.
The police spokesman said that heavy police contingents of Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operations in different areas and checked 109 houses, 16 shops, 14 hostels, and particulars of 20 tenants. Police also checked 226 persons during search operations. SSP, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted.
PESHAWAR: A project to build the capacity of the university faculties in areas of teaching, curriculum review and...
PESHAWAR: Sana Sher Bahadur claimed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regional Junior Squash title after defeating rival Mehwish...
MANSEHRA: The lower-grade employees of the Health Department sought an increase in salaries in accordance with the...
SWABI: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday announced a Rs 1 billion relief package for the rehabilitation of...
LAHORE: Three minors drowned in a pond in the Nishtar Colony police limits on Wednesday. Police have handed over the...
PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding was inked for mutual research collaboration between the Khyber Medical...
Comments