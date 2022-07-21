Sana Sher wins squash title

PESHAWAR: Sana Sher Bahadur claimed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regional Junior Squash title after defeating rival Mehwish Ali in the final by 3-2 at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Regional Sports Officer Miss Gul Rukh, District Sports Officer Charsadda Tehsil Ullah, District Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki, and other officials, players and spectators were present.

In the Boys Under-11, Muhammad Hamza defeated Muhammad Khan in another thrilling final decided in five sets. In another final played between Talal Khan and Abdul Zaman, both exhibited some beautiful shorts including key nicks and drops were also witnessed.

In the U15 final, Ibrahim Zeb of PAF defeated Nouman in straight sets. More than 100 players from Peshawar Region participated in the championship. Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan distributed prizes among the players.

He also awarded cash prizes of Rs7,000 and Rs5,000 to winners and runners-up besides Rs2000 to semi-finalist of U19, 13-year-old Sunzil, Zohra and Fahad Ahmad Khan. The two-day Squash Championship was held at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex Peshawar under the auspices of Regional Sports Office Peshawar.