After Punjab, it’s time for Karachi to change, says MPA Shahzad Qureshi

A Sindh Assembly member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Deputy Secretary Information Shahzad Qureshi has said the PPP has made the city of lights ruin.

On Wednesday, he showed a video from Clifton of a road which had caved in due to the accumulation of rainwater. MPA Qureshi said that seeing this situation, “I do not understand how the ruling party of Karachi is asking for votes from the people”.

He said Punjab had given its decision, and now the time had come for the people of Karachi to change. Earlier, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar regarding the local bodies elections in which members of the Sindh Assembly and party office-bearers participated and prepared a plan for the local bodies elections.