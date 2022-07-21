Putin warns of cuts in gas supplies to Europe

BRUSSELS: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said there could be a further reduction in gas supplies to Europe as the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which forms the single largest link for Russian gas deliveries to the continent, remained closed for annual maintenance.
The pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany on the bed of the Baltic Sea, has been under intense scrutiny since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 this year. While Nord Stream 1 has a daily capacity of about 167 million cubic meters of gas, Russia’s state energy giant Gazprom reduced that volume to just 67 million cubic meters per day last month.
PARIS: The invasion of a remote Russian village by dozens of ravenous polar bears three years ago captured headlines...
BANGKOK: Myanmar junta troops are committing war crimes by laying landmines on a "massive scale" around villages where...
DOUVRES, France: Police shot dead a man in his twenties in rural eastern France on Wednesday after he murdered five...
MADRID: Three men including a French tourist have died this week after suffering severe injuries during bull runs in...
LONDON: British annual inflation surged to a new 40-year high in June on rising motor fuel and food prices, official...
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in six cases...
Comments