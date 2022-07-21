Lawyers beat warden for ticketing motorcyclist

LAHORE:Lawyers badly tortured a traffic warden for issuing a challan ticket to a motorcyclist in Old Anarkali police area on Wednesday.

Traffic warden Akram issued a fine ticket to a bike-rider for violating one-way rule and confiscated the motorcycle in Old Anarkali police station for not giving documents. Meanwhile, around 15 lawyers reached the spot and tortured the warden at PMG Chowk for issuing a challan ticket to the motorcyclist who happened to be a relative of a lawyer. The injured warden was admitted to Mayo Hospital. CTO Lahore has directed to write a letter to the Punjab Bar to suspend the licence of the lawyers who had subjected the warden to torture.

Man dies in hospital: A 50-year-old man expired in hospital on Wednesday, a few hours after he was recovered in a state of unconsciousness from Lajpat Road, Shahdara on Wednesday. The victim, yet to be identified, appeared to be an addict. Body was shifted to the mortuary.

found dead: A 23-year-old youth was found dead in the Township police area. The victim identified as Muhammad Khalil hailed from Shujaabad District, Multan and served at dera of Manzoor Gujar where he looked after cattle. Circumstantial evidences implied that Khalil had committed suicide. However, police shifted the body to mortuary.

hit to death: A 45-year-old man died after being hit by a train in the Raiwand City area on Wednesday. According to the Edhi spokesperson, the man, yet to be identified, was travelling by train when his feet slipped and he fell under wheels of the moving train, resulting into his instant death. On receiving the information, the police shifted the body to the mortuary.

electrocuted: An assistant lineman died after being electrocuted in Green Town sub-division on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Alban. Alban climbed a pole to rectify fault in wires while electricity supply was not suspended. As a result, he received severe electric shocks and died on the spot. Body was shifted to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 903 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, eight people died, whereas 1,008 were injured. Out of this, 611 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Action against bike thieves ordered

A performance review meeting of Anti-Vehicles Lifting Staff (AVLS) was held at Capital City Police Headquarters under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed the theft incidents of motorcycles, cars and other vehicles and recovery position during this year. CCPO Lahore was briefed about the overall performance of the AVLS. CCPO directed the AVLS officers to improve their performance and said that motorcycle was a ride of common citizens and its theft severely affected the owners. He directed SP AVLS to control the incidents of motorcycle theft and improve the recovery in such cases.

He directed that the criminals with previous record of motorcycle theft should be monitored on regular basis and teams should be formed for the arrest of gangs involved in motorcycle theft.