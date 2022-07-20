Zardari makes victory sign after meeting Shujaat

PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari called on PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat on July 19, 2022. Photo: Twitter

LAHORE: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and took him into confidence over the decisions taken in a meeting of the ruling alliance.

Asif Zardari met Chaudhary Shujaat at his residence and the meeting continued for over an hour, in which matters pertaining to the political situation in Punjab came under discussion. The family members of the PML-Q chief were also present in the meeting. The PPP co-chairman left Shujaat Hussain’s residence making a victory sign.