Senior Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shireen Mazari. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Senior Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shireen Mazari on Thursday blamed the intelligence agencies for planting an eavesdropping device in her bedroom. Talking to the media along with Senator Shibli Faraz, Mazari said she came to know about the proximity of the audio recording device when it fell down from the coffee table after her employee accidentally knocked it over.

“At first, I assumed it to be a USB device but when I looked it up on the internet, I found it to be an American model voice recorder,” said Mazari, adding it was a violation of Article 14(1) of the Constitution.

“Which agency planted it in my bedroom, we doubt who did it but what was the purpose behind it,” asked Mazari. She added, earlier, she was kidnapped but the federal government officials expressed ignorance about the perpetrators. She inquired as to who had kidnapped her.

Mazari also showed the device to the media persons and explained that the audio recording device could be controlled from a distance. She claimed that her domestic employee was browbeaten to plant the device in her bedroom, adding that there was no shame, no respect and no regard to sanctity of home.

They used vulnerable people working in homes, said Mazari, adding, “I don’t want to overstate because people who were used, they were threatened and their lives were in danger.” She announced to file a petition in the Islamabad High Court and added that it was her constitutional right.

The senior PTI leader blamed intelligence agencies for their involvement in breaching privacy and advised them to work within the purview of law. She also warned the government to remain cautious from the public wrath over the American conspiracy.