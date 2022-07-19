Criminals held; liquor, drugs and weapons recovered

Islamabad:Islamabad Capital territory police during a drive against anti-social elements arrested 11 outlaws during the last 24 hours from different areas of the city, a Police Public Relation Officer said.

According to the details, Lohi Bher police team conducted a raid at distillery and recovered 900 litres alcohol, 707 bottles wine, empty bottles, stickers, brewing items and 1,326 gram hashish from their possession.

Similarly, Noon police team crackdown against criminal elements and arrested three accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered three 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession. Khanna Police arrested an accused during and recovered arm with ammunition from his possession.

Moreover, Industrial-Area police team raided at illegal ‘Sheesha Centre’ and arrested three accused and recovered six ‘hukkah’ and flavours from their possession, While Koral police arrested a wanted PO involved in snatching vehicle at gun point. Cases have been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad Capital Territory police have accelerated its efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity around them.