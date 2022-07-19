Govt lost but Nawaz ideology has won: Javed Latif

LAHORE: PMLN leader Mian Javed Latif said Monday the government lost but ideology of Nawaz Sharif has won.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the doctrine of necessity must be buried and the entire truth of Nawaz Sharif should be put before the nation. He said if truth is unveiled, the opponents would be defeated in the coming election.

Mian Javed Latif said, “We are not ready to carry the debris of the mistakes of the state institutions as we decided to save the state by sacrificing politics,” said Mian Javed Latif. He termed the defeat in the by-election as a result of wrong policies, and said that people had given us the mandate to bring economic stability, not to cover the Imran government’s mistakes as people kept asking us about the performance of three months.

Javed Latif challenged Imran Khan to dissolve the assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and announce elections. “We are ready for elections,” said Javed Latif.

Mian Javed Latif said people have given a mandate to PMLN to strengthen the economy of the country and all stakeholders should play their role in development of the country. He said Pakistan is passing through hard times. The minister said that free and fair elections will guarantee the prosperity of the country.