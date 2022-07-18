Makha & Kabaddi competitions arranged in Buner

DAGGAR: Makha and Kabaddi competitions were arranged on Sunday as part of the traditional games under the aegis of the KP Directorate General Sports at the sports complex in the Buner district.

The players enthusiastically participated in both traditional games as a good number of spectators turned up to witness the events.

The events were held as part of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games being arranged in various districts.

Regional Sports Officer Malakand Division Kashif Farhan was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Assistant Director Zakirullah Khan, Buner District Sports Officer Shakeel Ahmed, Lower Dir District Sports Officer Ibrar Khan, Assistant Directors Hamid Ali and Ashfaq Ahmed and Admin Officer Irshad Khan were also present.

Gerari village defeated Bazargai team in the Makha final while Agarai club won the first position and Sora club won the second position in Kabaddi. The final phase of the Traditional Games would be organized in Peshawar.