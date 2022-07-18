Elders seek natural gas for Bannu

BANNU: A jirga of elders and local political activists on Sunday asked the government to provide gas to Bannu from the reserves recently discovered in the North Waziristan tribal district.

The jirga was held Melad Park, which was attended by former district councillor Nadia Khan, Malik Hayat Khan Mandan, Asghar Nawaz Khan advocate, Irfan Pirzada, Malik Khalid Khan and others.

Talking to reporters after the jirga, the elders said they knew that huge reserves of oil and gas had been discovered in the neighbouring North Waziristan district but the people of Bannu had been kept deprived of these facilities.

They said that North Waziristan was one of the districts of Bannu division but its residents had no facility of natural gas.

The elders said that work on laying of gas pipeline to Punjab was in full swing which, they alleged, will have far-reaching effects on the economy as well as businesses in the Bannu division.