Drug peddler held at Islamabad airport

Islamabad : Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday in an operation conducted on Islamabad International Airport recovered 450 grams methamphetamine (Ice) from the possession of a passenger.
According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, a passenger Azmat Khan, a resident of Lower Dir, going to Dubai through flight no EK-615, was arrested and ANF recovered 84 capsules containing 450 grams methamphetamine (Ice) from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigations were underway.
