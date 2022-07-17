Terrorists hideout destroyed in Ziarat, abducted Omar’s body found

RAWALPINDI: Security forces destroyed and cleared another hideout of terrorists on Saturday during their ongoing recovery operation linked to the abduction of Omar Javed, a cousin of martyred Col Laiq Baig, and to apprehend the perpetrators in Warchoom, Ziarat. Arms and ammunition were recovered from that hideout, says an ISPR press release.

During a search of the area, unfortunately, the body of Omar Javed was found in a nearby nullah, 5 kms from Warchoom towards Khalifat Mountains. The terrorists martyred Omar Javed immediately after abduction.

After clearance of hideout, the entire area was sanitised. The sanitisation operation, however, continues in the area in order to apprehend the remaining three to four perpetrators who are on the run.

The Pakistan Army, in step with the nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.