NAB summons Farah Gogi’s mother

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Bushra Khan, mother of Farhat Shahzadi, alias Farah Gogi, on July 20 in an assets beyond means inquiry against Gogi and others. The NAB, in its call-up notice, a copy of which is available to The News, stated that Bushra was a shareholder in different companies owned by Farhat. The Bureau directed Bushra to come up with relevant record on July 20. Earlier, the Bureau had summoned Farhat Shahzadi, her husband Ahsan Iqbal Jamil and others on the same date.

It had also summoned Farah Khan’s manager, cashier and bankers.

The NAB had initiated an inquiry against Farhat and others over allegations of assets beyond means and money-laundering.