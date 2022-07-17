PM orders protective measures to prevent dengue spread

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a review meeting on the dengue situation in the country, here on Saturday.

He urged the administration to take all protective measures to prevent the spread of dengue. He directed the Punjab chief secretary to form a special committee, which would conduct a detailed review of the arrangements made by the district administration for prevention of dengue in 36 districts.

PM Shehbaz emphasised that the district administration had a key role in the step-by-step measures against dengue; therefore, the district administration should effectively combat dengue on war footing by adopting professional trained staff and modern technical methods.

The PM said that at the beginning of the dengue epidemic, Pakistan was fighting against dengue at the global level with considerable success and the same level of efficiency needs to be reactivated. He ordered for taking all possible measures to ensure public awareness campaign and safety at the public places to prevent dengue.

The meeting was attended by Punjab chief secretary, secretary Board of Investment Punjab, secretary Agriculture Punjab, secretary Irrigation Punjab, secretary Local Government Punjab, commissioner Lahore division and deputy commissioner Lahore. Commissioner Rawalpindi division and deputy commissioner Islamabad participated in the meeting through video-link.