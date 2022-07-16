76 polling stations declared sensitive in PP-7 Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The local administration has declared 76 polling stations sensitive in PP-7 (Rawalpindi) and decided to deploy extra force to control law and order situation during by-elections to be held on July 17.

The administration has set up 28 special police pickets at different points in PP-7, Rawalpindi. On the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the administration has established 266 polling stations and decided to deploy over 4,000 police officials to maintain law and order on the by-election day.

The administration has declared 76 polling stations out of total 266 sensitive in the constituency. The administration has established 36 male, 35 female and 195 overall polling stations. Police high-ups have decided to deploy 600 lady cops at all polling stations on the by-election day.

The administration has divided PP-7 into two zones, five sectors and 15 sub-sectors. The city traffic officer (CTO) has deployed 102 traffic officials in PP-7 for the smooth flow of traffic. It has formed 37 quick response teams of elite commandos and 53 mobile teams will patrol the area. Authorities have provided 133 motorcycles and 8 motor vehicles to all polling stations to avoid any problem on the by-election day. Using aerial firing, loudspeakers and showing off weapons would be banned and strict action would be taken in case of any violation.

There are a total of 335,295 voters in PP-7, i.e. 171,464 male and 163,831 female. PP-7 falls under the constituency of NA-57 from where PTI’s Sadaqat Ali Abbasi is MNA. In 2018, the provincial constituency was won by Raja Sagheer Ahmed who won as an independent candidate and later joined the PTI on the insistence of businessman Jahangir Khan Tareen. Sagheer was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan for voting against his party in the election for Punjab chief minister. The PML-N has allotted ticket to Sagheer while the PTI has fielded Lt Col (retd) Shabbir Awan.

Sagheer is confident of his win. There are several factors that give him a competitive advantage. One, voters in this rural constituency vote largely on the basis of Biradari (clan) and Sagheer belongs to an influential clan. Two, the PMLN has a large vote bank in PP-7. Its candidate in 2018, who is not contesting the by-poll this time, lost to Sagheer but got over 42,000 votes.

Three, the PPP recently withdrew its candidate in favour of Sagheer, which means PPP votes will also go to him. Four, voters say Sagheer has done a lot for the constituency in terms of development since he was elected MPA. But voters are also complaining about rising inflation.

This factor can go against the PMLN on July 17. Shabbir Awan began his political career with the PPP in 2008 and was elected MPA the same year. He joined the PTI in 2011. The commissioner Rawalpindi Division, the regional police officer and the city police officer (CPO) visited all polling stations in PP-7 on Friday to monitor security arrangements.

RPO Imran Ahmed, during his visit, said: “We will take strict action against law-breakers. We will send all people to jail in case of fight. I will never spare anybody. I have directed deploying extra force at all sensitive polling stations in PP-7.”