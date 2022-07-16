Sharjeel joins Jammu Janbaz

LAHORE: Left-handed opener Sharjeel Khan has joined Jammu Janbaz as an icon player for the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) season 2.
As announced by the newly-introduced franchise, the explosive opener would be representing them in the fresh episode of KPL. “Sharjeel Khan joins us as an icon player for KPL 2022,” Janbaz released a statement.
