Saturday July 16, 2022
Sports

Sharjeel joins Jammu Janbaz

By Our Correspondent
July 16, 2022

LAHORE: Left-handed opener Sharjeel Khan has joined Jammu Janbaz as an icon player for the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) season 2.

As announced by the newly-introduced franchise, the explosive opener would be representing them in the fresh episode of KPL. “Sharjeel Khan joins us as an icon player for KPL 2022,” Janbaz released a statement.

