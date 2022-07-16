Former SHC judge Mohammad Ali Sayeed passes away

Former Sindh High Court judge Mohammad Ali Sayeed passed away on Friday. He was 96. Mr. Sayeed was a prominent lawyer and elected as president of the Sindh High Court Bar Association for seven terms. His funeral prayer was offered at the Bilal mosque in Mohammad Ali Society by his family members, colleagues, former and present judges and other members of the legal fraternity.
The late Sayeed was a renowned lawyer with a long and consistent record of juridical brilliance, intellectual, moral and ethical rectitude. He was recognised as possessing a most remarkable mind, which combined clarity of thought and a relentless work ethic. His career spanned decades supported by an equally brilliant and successful wife, Shamim Sayeed.
His Soyem will be held on July 17 between Asar and Maghreb prayers at 17-D, Mohammad Ali Society. His family, including Shaista Shafqat, Sadeq Sayeed, Imran Sayeed, will miss their beacon of light followed relentlessly over decades by the legal fraternity.
SummerscapeThe Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by more than a hundred artists. Titled...
Five people were wounded in separate incidents of firing in the city on Friday. According to police, five-year-old...
As part of its preparation for the local government polls scheduled for July 24, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi...
An anti-terrorism court on Friday granted post-arrest bail to Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader and MNA Ali Wazir in...
Following a hot and humid day, different areas of Karachi received light rain on Friday evening under the influence of...
District South Deputy Commissioner Abdul Sattar suffered burn injuries in a fire that reportedly broke out due to gas...
Comments