Former SHC judge Mohammad Ali Sayeed passes away

Former Sindh High Court judge Mohammad Ali Sayeed passed away on Friday. He was 96. Mr. Sayeed was a prominent lawyer and elected as president of the Sindh High Court Bar Association for seven terms. His funeral prayer was offered at the Bilal mosque in Mohammad Ali Society by his family members, colleagues, former and present judges and other members of the legal fraternity.

The late Sayeed was a renowned lawyer with a long and consistent record of juridical brilliance, intellectual, moral and ethical rectitude. He was recognised as possessing a most remarkable mind, which combined clarity of thought and a relentless work ethic. His career spanned decades supported by an equally brilliant and successful wife, Shamim Sayeed.

His Soyem will be held on July 17 between Asar and Maghreb prayers at 17-D, Mohammad Ali Society. His family, including Shaista Shafqat, Sadeq Sayeed, Imran Sayeed, will miss their beacon of light followed relentlessly over decades by the legal fraternity.