ANP to support MQM-P in NA-245 by-poll

Awami National Party Sindh president Shahi Syed on Friday announced the party’s support for the Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in the forthcoming by-election in constituency NA-245 which fell vacant after the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Amir Liaquat.
Syed announced the decision after meeting with an MQM-P delegation led by former mayor Waseem Akhtar. The by-election in NA-245 is scheduled to be held on July 27. Talking to the media after the meeting, Syed said that the ANP wanted an empowered local government system that could resolve civic issues in the city.
The ANP leader said that the leaders of both the parties had agreed to cooperate with each other in the local government polls on July 24. He also condemned the killing of Bilal Kaka at a restaurant in Hyderabad and the subsequent ethnic tension which he believed was being incited by some vested interests.
He demanded of the government and law enforcement agencies to help Pashtuns resume their work in interior Sindh and provide them protection. Akhtar thanked the ANP leaders for announcing support for MQM-P’s candidate Mooed Anwar.
