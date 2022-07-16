Iran unveils naval drone division

TEHRAN: Iran’s navy on Friday unveiled its first division of ships and submarines capable of carrying armed drones, as US President Joe Biden tours the Middle East. The United States and Israel, the sworn enemies of Iran, have previously accused the Islamic republic of using drones and missiles to attack US forces and Israel-linked ships in the Gulf. "The first drone-carrier division of the Iranian navy consisting of ships and submarine units carrying all types of drone for combat, detection and destruction has been unveiled," state television said.
FRANKFURT: A German court on Friday sentenced a former soldier to five and a half years in prison for plotting a...
TORONTO:The Canadian police have said they are still working to determine the motive behind the targeted killing of...
BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping made a public visit to Xinjiang, state media reported on Friday. State news...
MADRID: Thousands of firefighters on Friday battled wildfires in France, Portugal and Spain in the face of scorching...
BANGKOK: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi denied the accusations in an election fraud charge against her when...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel said on Friday it will sell Haifa Port, a major trade hub on its Mediterranean coast, to...
