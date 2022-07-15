18,000 litre impure milk discarded

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its operation against adulterated milk in the City and disposed of 18,000 litres of impure milk during inspection of 12 milk carrier vehicles on Thursday. On the directions of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon, dairy safety teams have placed screening pickets at the entry and exit points of provincial metropolis including Thokar Niaz Baig, Ravi Toll Plaza, Sundar Multan Road, Saggiyan, Babu Sabu Interchange, Ada Plot and Gajjumatta.