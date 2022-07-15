Wapda union delighted over 15% raise in pension, pay

LAHORE:All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union General Secretary Khurshid Ahmad on Thursday expressed his gratitude over the announcement of Ministry of Energy Power Division regarding 15% raise in pension of retired employees and their widows as well as 15% pay raise of the employees of electricity companies.

Khurshid thanked the government and demanded from the Board of Directors of Electricity Companies to carry out those orders at the earliest. He congratulated the workers on this positive development and appealed to take full care of their safety at work place to prevent tragic accidents during the performance of their official duties especially in the rainy season. Ministry of Energy Power Division has agreed to raise pension of retired employees and their widows by 15% as well as 15% pay raise of the employees of electricity companies along with other fringe benefits with effect from July 1, 2022.