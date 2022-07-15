 
Friday July 15, 2022
Pakistan to host $30K squash event

By Our Correspondent
July 15, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan is going to host a high-prize international squash event in Islamabad from October 19-23.

The $30,000 CAS International Squash Championships will be staged at Mushaf Squash Complex with the draw of 24 places (8 seeds). The last date of entries is September 6.

