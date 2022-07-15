Pakistan to host $30K squash event

DHAKA: The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced a 10-month ban on Bangladesh pace bowler Shohidul Islam...
KARACHI: Hamza Sharif and Farhan Hashmi moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $10,000 Life Time Optimus BT Johns...
ISLAMABAD: A four-member ECB team will visit Pakistan from July 17-24 to judge the arrangements and security measures...
KARACHI: Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association announced 16 Players Over 60 Pakistan Team for participation in the...
ST ANDREWS: Cameron Young of the United States stormed into the lead with an eight-under-par 64 in the first round of...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s prodigious youngster Ahsan Ramzan was off to a winning start in the World Games Men’s Snooker...
