Ahsan off to winning start in WG Snooker

KARACHI: Pakistan’s prodigious youngster Ahsan Ramzan was off to a winning start in the World Games Men’s Snooker Championship 2022 which got underway at Birmingham, USA, on Wednesday.

According to the information shared by the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA), Ahsan stormed into the quarter-finals by toppling Aly Elsayed of USA 3-1 in the pre-quarters late on Wednesday evening in the best of five frame encounter in with the scores of 73-31, 49-58, 100-34(66), 74-53.

Showing no signs of nerves while making his first-ever game in USA, the Pakistani teenager pocketed the opening frame comfortably before going down fighting in the second frame. He responded with a classy break of 66 to take home the third frame and sealed the fate of the match by clinching the next frame.

His opponent in the quarter-finals will be Cheung Ka Wai of Hong Kong and the match will be played late Friday evening, according to the Pakistan Standard Time (PST).