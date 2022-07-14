Woman killed in Larkana couple attack

SUKKUR: A woman was killed and her husband injured when they were attacked in Larkana while on their way back home after attending a court on Wednesday.

A couple, including Marvi Gadahi and her spouse Jawad Ahmed, were on their way back home after attending the court of the Additional Session Judge-IV Larkana, when they were ambushed at Christian Basti in Larkana.

As a result, both the wife and husband were critically injured and were shifted to the Civil Hospital Larkana, where Marvi Gadahi succumbed to her injuries, while the condition of Jawad was said to be critical.

SHO Civil Line Police Station, Larkana said Marvi, resident of Meero Khan, had held court marriage with Jawad Ahmed, resident of the Bahawalpur in 2020, however, her parents had lodged an FIR of kidnapping against Jawad Ahmed at the Civil Line Police Station Larkana.