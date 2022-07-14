Establishment part of system: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the establishment is a part of the system of the country and talks are held with it. He expressed these views in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Later, Fawad Chaudhry reiterated the party s claim that pre-poll rigging is being conducted prior to the by-polls. He alleged that the party’s candidates and workers are being harassed by the police acting on the directives of the provincial government. He claimed that the provincial government is trying to portray as though it is receiving orders from above. The establishment should beware of the snakes in their sleeves such as Attaullah Tarar and Rana Sanaullah. They are carrying out [raids] and putting it on the establishment. Fawad Chaudhry went on to claim that the government had planned pre-poll rigging in some areas and later tried to shift the blame onto the establishment.

The PTI leader stated that the party had approached the ECP for the disqualification of 19 candidates in the race who had been de-seated for defection. He expressed the hope that the petition would be taken up in a day or two. In this way at least genuine PMLN candidates will participate on the election. He also claimed that failure of PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz s election campaign had forced the government to forfeit ministers in order to retain its hold over Lahore. Half of the cabinet had to resign because no one was satisfied with Maryam’s campaign.