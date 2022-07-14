Legendary folk singer Rubina Qureshi passes away

Rubina Qureshi, a renowned classical Sindhi singer on Wednesday morning passed away in her Karachi’s residence at the age of 81.

According to her family sources, she had been suffering from cancer for the last two years. She had been in a coma for the last two months. Rubina has left behind her husband film star Mustafa Qureshi, son and film actor Aamir Qureshi and a daughter to mourn her death.

Due to her deteriorating health condition, Rubina could not even go to the Governor’s House on March 23 to receive her Presidential Pride of Performance Award, which was received by her husband and well-known actor Mustafa Qureshi.

She was born on October 19, 1940 in Hyderabad. She started her career from the Radio Pakistan in 1960s and achieved excellence in Sindhi music. On her demise, the Radio Pakistan said, “She started her career from Radio Pakistan Hyderabad and got married with legendary actor Mustafa Qureshi in September 1970. “Rubina Qureshi was popularly known as Nightingale of Sindh, she performed in Sindhi, Urdu, Punjabi and Saraiki languages.”

She sang in Urdu, Sindhi, Saraiki, Balochi, Pashto, Punjabi and Bengali languages. Rubina gained recognition by exhibiting her art in Indonesia, China, Turkey, India, the UK and the USA. In recognition of her services for Sufi music, she was awarded “Qalandar Shahbaz” and “Khuwaja Ghulam Fareed” awards. She also received an award from the Radio Pakistan Hyderabad in 2012. The Government of Pakistan announced Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her on August 14, 2021. She was laid to rest in the compound of Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine after the Asr prayer. Tributes continued to pour in for the well-known singer. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended his heartfelt condolences to Mustafa Qureshi.