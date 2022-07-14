Muqam visits flood-hit areas in Chitral

CHITRAL: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government was helping the masses during floods and other natural disasters irrespective of their political affiliations.

“Our party-led government will do everything to respond quickly to the disasters being faced by people in Chitral or elsewhere in the country without any discrimination,” he said while addressing a public meeting at Rshun in Upper Chitral.

He said that his party had no lawmakers elected from Chitral but was still at the forefront to serve the people in the prevailing testing times. The PML-N leader recalled Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had provided huge funds for the construction of the Lowari Tunnel and Golen Gol Hydropower Project to facilitate the people of Chitral.

The advisor also announced that the federal government would provide a 50 per cent fund for the compensation of people affected in the recent floods in Chitral.

He said the Federal Flood Commission would also arrange funds for the construction of protection walls at various places on nullahs and streams to prevent soil erosion in the district.

Amir Muqam said that Prime Minister Shehzbaz Sharif had issued directives to the relevant quarters for the resolution of issues between the Wapda and Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (Pedo) so the residents could be facilitated.