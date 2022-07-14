Swabi hospitals treat 2,820 people on Eid

PESHAWAR: Around 2,820 received treatment at the Medical Teaching Institutes in Swabi during the Eid holidays.

An official handout said the Bacha Khan Medical Complex and the hospitals in Chota Lahor and Topi tehsils treated the patients during the Eid holidays.

The spokesperson for MTIs Swabi said nurses, paramedics and doctors performed duty at the hospitals during the Eid days. He said the patients were provided the best health care facilities in all three MTIs.

Giving details, he said the BKMC-MTI received 1,365, Chota Lahor 638 and Topi 738 patients during the Eid holidays. The three MTIs received around 145 road accident victims mostly motorcyclists. Some 89 babies were born in all three MTIs.