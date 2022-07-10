Students receive IB Diploma Programme results

Islamabad : As many as 173,878 students worldwide, including 264 students from Pakistan, receive their International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (DP) results from the May 2022 examination session. Pakistan’s DP total points average is 31.14.

In Pakistan, students who participated in the May 2022 session will be subject to the revised conversion formula as per the updated Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) Equivalence Committee guidelines for International Baccalaureate (IB).

Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of the International Baccalaureate, said: "Our students have shown outstanding resilience and dedication to learning. The pandemic has thrown up challenges at almost every step of their educational journey and yet they have overcome them. I am proud of every single one of them.

To recognise these challenges the IB provided adaptions to our programmes – but it is the IB World Schools and teachers who deliver our programmes that have also been incredibly resilient and dedicated to help their students get to this point. Today is an incredible day for the whole IB family and I salute everyone involved in making it this far. The character on display illustrates everything the IB stands for.”

The IB understands that students globally continue to face disruption to their lives and their teaching and learning as a result of the global pandemic. To ensure that all students could continue to the next step of their learner journey and achieve valid results, the IB made adaptations to help address the challenges caused by the pandemic, including adjustments to learning, teaching, and assessment, for the May 2022 examination session.

The IB also developed a procedure to award grades without written examinations as a contingency measure for the circumstances preventing exam administration.

The impact of the pandemic on students was deeply considered throughout the grade awarding process for the May 2022 examination session and appropriate grade boundaries were set to account for the disruption to education. A review of results was undertaken to ensure the IB mitigated the disruption students face.

The IB is immensely proud of all IB students who have reached this milestone. Throughout the DP two-year learning journey students have acquired the knowledge and skills to thrive and make a difference in the world. This achievement has been reached through the incredible efforts and ongoing support of the whole school community.

The IB is offered by 5,603 schools in 160 countries around the world, and 31 of these schools offering 48 programmes are located in Pakistan. In addition, the IB is widely recognized by prestigious universities globally and employers alike, for the depth and breadth of its programmes. Learn more about the May 2022 examination session here.