Hopes dashed

After the end of Imran Khan's government, it was hoped that the new government would bring some relief by reducing inflation; alas, this has not been the case. Inflation is at a record high, plunging Pakistan into an economic crisis. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that fresh elections will bring an end to the catastrophe.

The government should think about the situation of the people. If it does not reduce inflation, we may soon find ourselves in a full-blown recession.

Parvez Moula Bakhsh

Karachi