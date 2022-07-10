 
Sunday July 10, 2022
National

Swabi

July 10, 2022

SWABI: A woman and her minor daughter were killed and her mother-in-law and two sons were seriously injured in a village of Razar Tehsil when the roof of a house collapsed due to torrential rain on Saturday, said Rescue 1122 officials. The roof collapse incident occurred in the Sikandri village, Swabi.

