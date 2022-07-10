PTI to win by-polls if not rigged: Qureshi

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that if fair by-elections are held, the PTI will win all the seats. He said imported rulers had dropped inflation bombs on the people, adding that people are suffering without electricity in the muggy weather.

He said that people would register their protest against inflation and load-shedding July 17 by voting for the PTI.“Turncoats have not only betrayed the party but also damaged democracy and system,” he said. He said Imran Khan had awakened the consciousness of nation. He said the people would call them thieves because they had stolen their mandate.

Mr Qureshi expressed these views while addressing corner meetings at various places in Union Council 45-46 Saturday as part of a campaign for by-election in PP-217.