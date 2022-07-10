Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a telephonic call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, conveyed warm greetings to the government and people of Türkiye on the happy occasion of Eidul Azha.

Reciprocating the warm Eid greetings from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Erdogan also extended best wishes to the government and people of Pakistan.

During the course of their conversation, the Turkish president also offered prayers for the victims of devastating floods in Balochistan.

In this context, President Erdogan reaffirmed his government’s steadfast support to Pakistan during this testing time.

While recalling his recent visit to Türkiye and warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, the prime minister expressed his government’s firm resolve to further enhance its bilateral cooperation, especially in areas of trade, investment, energy and other important sectors.

Both the leaders also exchanged views on regional and international peace and security matters, including enhancing cooperation for addressing global energy and food crises.

The prime minister conveyed that he was looking forward to welcoming President Erdogan for the 7th session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in Pakistan in September 2022. He expressed his hope that the Turkish president’s visit to Pakistan would open up new avenues to broaden and deepen trade and investment ties between the two fraternal countries.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while reaffirming longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Bahrain, highlighted that close ties provided significant opportunities for deeper bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, in particular promotion of bilateral trade and investment. He held a telephonic conversation with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain and exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

The prime minister also conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Reciprocating the warm Eid greetings from the prime minister, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan on this occasion. He expressed his resolve to broaden mutual cooperation for the benefit of people of the two countries.

Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy longstanding cordial relations, rooted firmly in shared faith, mutual understanding and commonality of interests.