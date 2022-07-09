Charsadda team wins kabaddi final

PESHAWAR: The host Charsadda defeated Peshawar in the final kabaddi match in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games.
Charsadda won the match by 30-29 points. Captain Mohib and Saddam played a key role in the victory of the Charsadda team. District Sports Officer Tahseenullah, Admin Officer Irshad Khan, Admin Officer Imranullah, International kabaddi referee Malang Jan and others were present.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traditional Games are being held all over the province under the auspices of Director General Sports KP. After the completion of the district round of the traditional games, all the position-holders would be called to Peshawar for a final round wherein they would also be awarded cash prizes.
PESHAWAR: Security has been beefed up in the provincial capital and other parts of the province for Eidul Azha after...
HARIPUR: The Subject Specialist Teachers Association Haripur on Friday elected office-bearers for the next two...
HARIPUR: A man allegedly shot dead his sister over a petty issue in Marchabad village in Khanpur tehsil here on...
TANK: The administration on Friday distributed biodegradable shopping bags among people for the disposal of animal...
KARACHI: The Sindh government’s labour and human resources department Friday notified minimum wages of Rs25,000 for...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and PPP Information Secretary Shazia Marri has...
Comments
Khurshid Anwar commented 7 hours ago
Reply 0 0