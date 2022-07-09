Lahore NAB DG serves legal notice on Tayyaba Gul

LAHORE: NAB Lahore’s Director-General Maj (R) Shahzad Saleem has sent a legal notice on Tayyaba Gul for issuing false, misleading and derogatory statements against him on TV channels and other mediums of communication.

Shahzad has sent legal notice through Advocate Azhar Siddique. The notice while addressing Tayyabba Gul said, “Airing of false statements in your interviews considered to be a sheer denial and broad daylight infringement of all rights and privileges available to our client under Articles 4, 5, 9, 10 A, 14, 18, 23 and 24 of the Constitution.

“The sole purpose and aim of these arbitrarily but malignantly modified and twisted statements in question appears to be is to malign, harass and defame our client (Shahzad) as well as the NAB and to coercively obtain other benefits from them and in case of their refusal or failure to accept so then to injure the impeccable character and reputation of the ownership;

and to harm the well-established name of our client.” The notice asked Tayyaba Gul ‘to tender an unconditional apology and prompt cease and desist written assurance to our client, within seven days.’ It also demanded Rs100 million compensation from Tayyaba.