Zhob is one of the oldest cities of Balochistan and faces several problems – ranging from traffic congestion, broken city roads to lack of educational and health facilities. The city is so congested that traffic is often brought to a standstill. The federal government has approved a by-pass outside Zhob but, due to non-availability of funds, the project seems to be in the doldrums.
Furthermore, the local university and civil hospital lack proper facilities, in the case of the latter, emergency patients are often referred to Quetta, more than 160 miles away. The provincial government must take immediate steps to resolve these problems
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Zhob
