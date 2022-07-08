YHCK reach final of COAS championship

KARACHI: Youth Hockey Club Karachi proved their superiority by defeating Sami Abid Hockey Club Hyderabad 4-2 in the ongoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Provincial Hockey Championship in Khairpur.

The match played between two traditional rivals on the fourth day of the championship was thrilling and an interesting encounter, according to the reports received here on Thursday.

Haris Naseer scored a hat trick for Karachi while Ali Afridi scored the fourth goal for the winning team.

With this victory, the Karachi club reached the final where it will face Larkana.

The special guest of the match, former District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Hussain Abro met the players along with Sindh Hockey Association Secretary Muhammad Ramzan Jamali.