YHCK reach final of COAS championship

KARACHI: Youth Hockey Club Karachi proved their superiority by defeating Sami Abid Hockey Club Hyderabad 4-2 in the ongoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Provincial Hockey Championship in Khairpur.
The match played between two traditional rivals on the fourth day of the championship was thrilling and an interesting encounter, according to the reports received here on Thursday.
Haris Naseer scored a hat trick for Karachi while Ali Afridi scored the fourth goal for the winning team.
With this victory, the Karachi club reached the final where it will face Larkana.
The special guest of the match, former District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Hussain Abro met the players along with Sindh Hockey Association Secretary Muhammad Ramzan Jamali.
LAHORE: One of the Pakistan national cricket team support staff member, their masseur, has tested positive for Covid...
KARACHI: Three under-19 players have got wildcards for the $10,000 PSF-Combaxx International Squash Tournament...
KARACHI: Kashmir Premier League has named former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi as their Brand Ambassador for the...
BERCELONA: Barcelona are hoping for “a positive response” from Bayern Munich after making an offer for their...
LONGWY, France: Defending champion Tadej Pogacar of the UAE Emirates team launched a blistering attack on a late climb...
KARACHI: Pakistan's former assistant coach Nasir Ismail on Thursday advised the FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee...
Comments