Kabaddi player shot dead for ‘honour’

LAHORE:A Kabaddi player was shot dead in the name of honour in the Kahna police area on Thursday. The accused identified as Waris shot dead Waqas Gujjar in the head while he was playing kabaddi in Panju Village of the Kahna area. According to the preliminary investigation, the accused and the victim were cousins.

The accused had nurtured a grudge against the victim who had eloped with his sister and married her. The victim Waqas had come to attend Urs in Panju Village and was playing kabaddi when the accused Waris shot him to death. A case was registered against three persons on the complaint of the victim's brother Muhammad Abbas. Family alleged that Waqas was shot dead by Waris at the behest of Sabir and Khurram. Body was shifted to the morgue.

found dead: A man was found dead in the limits of Ghalib Market police on Thursday. Some passersby spotted the body of a man lying near FC Underpass and informed the police. The victim was identified as Ejaz Ahmed of Nankana Sahab. Police said that Ejaz was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 877 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 11 people died, whereas 898 were injured. Out of this, 481 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.