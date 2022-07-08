Mardan, DI Khan record win in Tchoukball Championship

MANSEHRA: Mardan and Dera Ismail Khan recorded victories against respective rivals in the ongoing Inter-Divisional Women Tchoukball Championship being played under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tchoukball Association and Directorate of Youth Affairs at the hilly resort Batakundi Youth Hostel here on Thursday.

Sports analyst Abdur Rasheed Anwar was the chief guest on the occasion along with District Sports Officer Mansehra Mustafa Khan Jadoon.

Before the start of the matches, the players of Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand and Hazara were introduced to the guests.

Speaking on the occasion, District Sports Officer Mustafa Khan Jadoon praised the association for holding the championship for women in hilly resort Batakundi.

He assured the players that Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would extend all out support to them during the championship.

Abdur Rasheed Anwar thanked the district sports officer, Mansehra for his support. He said that during the ongoing championship, players would be short-listed to form Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team for the forthcoming National Women Tchoukball Championship to be played in Abbottabad or at the same venue.

Earlier, in the quarter-finals, Mardan defeated Malakand by 11-9.

In the second quarter-final, Dera Ismail Khan outplayed Hazara by 15-11.

For Dera Ismail Khan, Rana Khan was the most successful scorer with almost 9, out of 15 for her team while Jannat Mewa scored two goals while Sadia, Amina, Zohra and Huria scored one goal each.