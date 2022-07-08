Child killed in Hangu roof collapse

HANGU: A child was killed and three other persons sustained injuries when the roof of a room in a house caved in Khalifa Banda in the district on Thursday.
Rescues 1122 officials said that Muhammadullah, 8, was killed and three other persons of the family, whose names could not be ascertained, sustained injuries after the roof of their home collapsed.
Soon after the incident, the Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of Muhammadullah and rescued the three injured.
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to take concrete steps...
MANSEHRA: Mardan and Dera Ismail Khan recorded victories against respective rivals in the ongoing Inter-Divisional...
PESHAWAR: Driven by high population growth and climate change vulnerabilities, Pakistan is losing about 27,000...
PESHAWAR: The provincial election commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has kicked off a special drive to register votes of...
MANSEHRA: The five members of a family including a man and his son were killed when a pickup vehicle plunged into a...
PESHAWAR: The Board of Governors of the Medical Teaching Institute Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar has approved...
Comments