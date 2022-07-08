Child killed in Hangu roof collapse

HANGU: A child was killed and three other persons sustained injuries when the roof of a room in a house caved in Khalifa Banda in the district on Thursday.

Rescues 1122 officials said that Muhammadullah, 8, was killed and three other persons of the family, whose names could not be ascertained, sustained injuries after the roof of their home collapsed.

Soon after the incident, the Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of Muhammadullah and rescued the three injured.