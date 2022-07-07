 
Thursday July 07, 2022
Murad, Mahoor clinch badminton titles

By Our Correspondent
July 07, 2022

LAHORE: Murad Ali and Mahoor Shahzad clinched the singles titles of the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament Bahawalpur 2022.

Raja Hasnain and Raja Zulqarnain won the men's doubles title and Mahoor and Ghazala Siddique took the women's double title.

