Rana to be COAS hockey tournament director

KARACHI: The PHF has announced that Olympian Rana Mujahid (National Bank) would be the tournament director and Olympian Akhtar Rasool would be the assistant tournament director of Chief of Army Staff Hockey Championship.

Shahid Gul (Faisalabad), Aslam Shah (SBP), Tahir Sharif Gujjar are the tournament officers.

Masood-ur-Rehman will be the umpires manager and Zulfiqar Shah the assistant umpires manager.

The other officials of the tournament are Haroon Rasheed (Peshawar), Yasir Khurshid (Railways), Sohail Akram Janjua (Islamabad), Amir Hamza (PAF), Waqas Ahmed Butt (WAPDA), Faisal Siam (Quetta), Mahmood Ali (PIA), Mazhar Wasim (Nankana), Mubashir Ali (SBP), Irfan Ali Dahot (Khairpur), Fahad Ali Khan (Karachi), Sabtain Raza (NBP), Javed Sadiq (MEPCO), Aslam Khan Niazi (Hyderabad), Muhammad Ali (Quetta), Ikram-ul-Haq Gujjar (Nankana), Vakil-ud-Din (Jamshoro), Dr SA Majid (Karachi), Haroon Saeed (DG Khan), Dr Ahsan Tanveer (Islamabad), Shehzad Alamgir (Sahiwal) and Ejaz Ahmed (Sheikhupura).

The PHF has instructed all the officials to report on July 13 at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.