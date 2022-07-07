PSB suspends weightlifting federation’s affiliation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has suspended affiliation of the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation while Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ahsan Ur Rehman Mazari turned down proposal to abolish pension of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) employees.

The 25th meeting of the Board was held Wednesday where some important decisions were taken including the suspension of the weightlifting federation.

“We have decided to form a committee to look into the weightlifting positive doping cases and reasons behind such large scale positive tests. Till that time the weightlifting federation stands suspended,” Secretary IPC Ahmad Hanif Orakzai told ‘The News’.

Though PSB employees’ pension was not part of the agenda item, the proposal of pension abolishment also came under discussion.

Following detailed briefing from the legal and other Ministry officials, the Minister categorically stated that he would not back any such proposal. “I am from a party (PPP) that always stood for the welfare of workers and low-paid employees. I would never support any proposal that aims at the abolishment of the old age benefits. Hence, I would not approve such a proposal,” IPC Minister Ahsan Mazari, said.

Among some other important decisions, the Minister also approved an increase in the pocket allowance of athletes from Rs 200 to Rs 500 while athletes’ food per day cost has been increased from Rs1000 to Rs 1500.

“Another Rs 1500 has been approved for the athletes who required special food to meet the requirements as prescribed by specialists,” Col (r) Asif Zaman Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) confirmed to The News.

The Government also backed the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) decision to hold the 14th edition of the South Asian Games in October-November 2023.

“The House has decided to back the POA decision to hold the Games in October-November next year. However, there are some issues regarding the venue of the Games,” PSB DG said.

The PSB Governing Board members were unanimous that the Games should be staged at two venues Lahore and Islamabad. “Instead of spreading the Games to more than two cities, we have decided to support the idea of staging the games on two venues. The House recommended that only two venues should be selected. We will take up the issue with the POA and suggest holding the event at two venues only. There are multiple problems in holding the event in more than two centres. We cannot even deprive any smaller cities.”

Following suspension of the weightlifting federation, the government has also decided not to support their athletes to the Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham. Thus, the total contingent to be supported by the government is expected to be around 70 or less. “We are also looking at other options as to how to further reduce the total contingent.”

Circle kabaddi federation has been given provisional affiliation and so was given to Long Range Shooting federation. “Both have been recently raised.”

The employees’ minimum salary has been raised from Rs 20 thousand to Rs 25 thousand per month

Some of the agenda items that also included the formation of a parallel Anti-doping body were deferred for next meeting.