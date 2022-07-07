Pakistan offers scholarships to Iranian students

Islamabad : Pakistan and Iran have agreed to benefit from each other's expertise in the field of vocational and technical training.

The understanding reached during meeting between Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini and Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain here on Wednesday. Minister Rana Tanveer welcomed the exchange of teachers and students between two countries to enhance bilateral cooperation for skilled vocational training in engineering, nanotechnology and aerospace technology.

He said Pakistan was ready to offer scholarships to Iranian students to enhance mutual collaboration. The Iranian ambassador appreciated the offer and said university-to-university cooperation between the two countries was the way forward. He extended the University of Tehran's offer to make a technology park in Islamabad.

The envoy called for expediting work on MoUs between universities of two countries to enhance educational exchanges. He also offered to share Iran's expertise in floriculture sector.