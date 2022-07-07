Works of 29 artists showcased at PNCA

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Wednesday held an exhibition which showcased the sculptures of 29 prominent Pakistani artists.
“Collective Ground is the exhibition’s name which aims at highlighting the work of Pakistani sculptors at national level and help the younger generation to understand the important branch of visual arts,” a PNCA official told APP.
He said the exhibition portraying contemporary artworks would give an opportunity to the artists to showcase his or her works. The official said the exhibition would continue till August 10. However, it would remain closed on weekends.
