Eagle Squad arrests three accused during checking

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory Police have enhanced the security in the city and arrested three accused during checking at Karachi Company, a police public relations office said.

He said following orders of IGP (Islamabad) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, security was put on high alert in the entire district and special checking is being done in different areas.

During the checking a pistol 30-bore with ammunition, a plastic pistol, a cotton tape, seven surgical gloves, winter hats, a face mask, a lock with keys and a handkerchief were recovered from the suspects. During interrogation, the boys revealed that they were going to commit burglary in empty houses during Eid days.

Similarly, I-9 Police arrested 21 suspects from different areas for not providing any identification or proof of residence. A case has been registered against the accused under the Foreigners Act. Citizens, especially the business community, have lauded the move by the police and said that such measures would improve security during the Eid days. The IG (Islamabad) issued orders to all zonal officers to tighten security adding that the citizens were returning to their native homes on Eid. Islamabad Capital Police is taking all possible steps to protect the lives and property of the citizens.