AIOU postpones exams on July 8

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has postponed its exams of MA, M.Sc and Postgraduate Diploma (ODL) programmes for the Semester Autumn 2021 scheduled to take place on July 8 due to Eidul Azha public holidays from July 8 to 12.
According to a notification issued here by the Department of Examinations, the papers scheduled for July 8 will now be held on July 19. The timing of the rescheduled exams will be the same, as per the date-sheet issued earlier. The roll number slips will be valid for the new date as well.
The students have been conveyed the same through SMS’s messages, Controller Examination Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Chaudhary said.
Islamabad : The ever increasing Liquefied Petroleum Gas prices may lead the country to an ecological disaster as more...
Islamabad : Pakistan Academy of Letters has published a comprehensive book ‘History of Potohari Literature’ to...
Islamabad : The District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia has said that balance between population and resources...
Islamabad : Pakistan and Iran have agreed to benefit from each other's expertise in the field of vocational and...
Islamabad : A plantation campaign commenced at the news campus of International Islamic University, Islamabad on...
Rawalpindi : Regional Transport Authority Rawalpindi on Wednesday warned the transporters against overcharging public...
Comments